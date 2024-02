Nepal Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Live Score: Nepal Women beat Hong Kong, China Women by 8 wickets

Nepal Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Highlights :



First Innings



Hong Kong, China Women Score - 93/8 in 20.0 overs





Hong Kong, China Women batting performance

Kary Chan 21(31)

Maryam Bibi 19(20)



Nepal Women bowling performance

Rubina Chhetry 4-15-2

Puja Mahato 4-19-2



Second Innings



Nepal Women Score - 95/2 in 14.1 overs





Nepal Women batting performance

Indu Barma 40(33)

Sita Magar 36(38)



Hong Kong, China Women bowling performance

Iqra Sahar 2-9-1

Betty Chan 3.1-21-1



Nepal Women vs Hong Kong, China Women Live Score, Match 4 of ACC Women's T20 Premier Cup, 2024