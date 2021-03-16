'Never a match winner': Twitter comes down hard on Team India after KL Rahul falls for third T20I duck in four innings

KL Rahul's poor run continued on Tuesday as he was dismissed for another duck in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma – who was brought back into the side for Suryakumar Yadav – Rahul was clean bowled by pacer Mark Wood for a four-ball duck. Rahul played for the wrong line and his dismissal bears testament to his poor form.

This is the batsman's third duck in four innings and the second in this series. In the previous game, the 28-year-old was sent packing on a six-ball naught. Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to Rahul's latest score of zero.

One user had a hilarious take on Rahul's form.

KL Rahul is only consistent opener in all three matches who consistently scored zero 😅 — mihir nadgauda (@mihir7393) March 16, 2021

@BCCI @imVkohli please add @surya_14kumar in team instead of @klrahul11 without any chance given to Surya how can you remove and keep KL Rahul in team.#INDvENG — Amit Ladhar (@imamitladhar) March 16, 2021

Seems harsh on Suryakumar Yadav having not played even a single delivery in previous match, his debut to make way for Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul retaining his place despite the horrendous form and Ishan Kishan moving down the order. #INDvEND — Sanjeet (@SanjeetSave) March 16, 2021

For what reason KL Rahul gets selected in the playing XI in every match?

Let's say sometime Pant doesn't score and get selected as the team may be showing gratitude for his recent contributions but what's the reason for Rahul?#INDvENG — Tapabrata Guha Roy (@TapabrataGRoy) March 16, 2021

KL Rahul has scored 100 so far in the series. Oh wait forgot to add commas after 1 and 0. 😅😂 — Dnyanesh Thombre (@Dnyanesh_T) March 16, 2021

Tell #KLRahul That they will give Orange Cap then he starts Scoring Run 😂😂 — Raghava Reddy (@IamTargaryen_10) March 16, 2021

Team India now can give rest to KL Rahul for the remaining matches as he currently out of form and the team needs to win this series for the upcoming world cup event. They Should now give chance to Suryakumar to showcase his skills so he contributes to the team consolidate win. — Xelex (@xelexaclen9) March 16, 2021

India had a tough start with the bat after England won the toss and opted to field. Wood rocked the hosts' top order, reducing India to 24/3 before Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings with a promising 40-run partnership before the India wicketkeeper was run out for 25 having scored 25 off 20 balls with three fours.

With Shreyas Iyer departing soon after and India on 86/5, a much-needed partnership blossomed between Kohli and Hardik Pandya, with the duo putting a fifty-plus partnership in quick time. Kohli remained unbeaten on 77 to guide India to 156/6 in 20 overs.



