Never has teamwork been more important in society: Joe Root

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:39 IST

England Test captain Joe Root, in an open letter addressed to the British public, has stressed on the importance of team work as a society in their fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic which has swept the world off its feet. “As England players we’ve tasted some desperate days and enjoyed exhilarating highs and tried to stay grounded throughout. But over the last few weeks I’m sure that many of you, like us, have experienced intense emotions as the pandemic has spread. Perhaps you have lost a loved one, fear for someone who is ill or are sick yourself. Perhaps you are worried about families and friends and are anxious about what the future holds. Never has teamwork been more important in our society,” Root wrote in that letter.

“Social distancing may mean that we can’t come together in a physical sense, but our strength lies in our communities coming together to help one another,” he added.

Earlier, England women’s team captain Heather Knight said that she has joined UK’s National Health Service’s (NHS) volunteer scheme amidst the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Knight said that she will be helping in transporting medicines and spreading awareness about the pandemic in the United Kingdom.

“I signed up to the NHS’ volunteer scheme as I have a lot of free time on my hands and I want to help as much as I can,” wrote Knight in her column for BBC Sport.

British media reports state that over 170,000 people have signed up for the NHS volunteer scheme since the outbreak of the endemic.

Britain has reported nearly 20,000 cases of coronavirus infection thus far, which includes Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Britons will also get a leaflet detailing government rules on leaving the house and health information. It follows criticism over the clarity of government advice to date.