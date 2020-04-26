Never seen anything like that: Virat Kohli picks best shot in cricket in Instagram live with AB de Villiers

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:55 IST

When Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers bat together in the IPL, more often than not fireworks follow. The duo over the years has played some memorable innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and most of it came when they were batting together. But none is more special than the partnership Kohli and de Villiers put together against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

In that match, both Kohli and de Villiers scored centuries on a track which was not the usual batting belter. It was slow, the spinners had some assistance but both de Villiers and Kohli put on a masterclass.

Kohli and de Villiers played some scintillating strokes that day to leave the Gujarat Lions attack clueless but there was one particular shot from de Villiers which Kohli rated as the highest.

“I’ve never seen something like that happen on the cricket field and my reaction was like what is happening. I’ve never seen a low full toss being hit out of the stadium over 45, not exactly fine-leg but that angle is just impossible to create. I don’t know how you made it happen. I was like wow, haven’t seen anything like that on the cricket field,” Kohli said remembering that shot in an Instagram live session with de Villiers.

In the first delivery of the 16th over, de Villiers shuffled slightly and swept a low full toss from Praveen Kumar for a six that landed outside the stadium.

De Villiers and Kohli put on a second-wicket partnership of 229 runs. De Villiers was unbeaten at 129 off just 52 balls with 10 fours and 12 sixes while Kohli was out in the last over after scoring 109 off 55 balls.

RCB managed to put on 248 for 3, batting first and in reply, Gujarat Lions were bowled out for 104 as RCB won that match by 144 runs.

RCB reached the final of that season after a stunning run in the second half of the tournament mainly due to Kohli and de Villiers’ outstanding run with the bat.

“I clearly remember that season, the guys who were all involved, I’m sure they all do that. It was just the camaraderie, the friendship in the change room,” said Kohli.

RCB, however, were beaten in the finals by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the finals.

“It honestly felt we were meant to win that season, the way we won that semi-final, we were like 4 down for not many. We headed into the final with so much confidence that nothing can stop us but such his sport that everything doesn’t always go your way,” said AB de Villiers.