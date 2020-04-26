e-paper
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvraj Singh recalls 2007 six sixes, reveals chat with Broad senior

Yuvraj slammed six maximums in one Broad over during his majestic 14-ball 58 which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as India won the match by 18 runs.

cricket Updated: Apr 26, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Yuvraj slams six sixes against Stuart Broad.
Yuvraj slams six sixes against Stuart Broad.(Getty Images)
         

One of the most iconic moments in world cricket is Yuvraj Singh hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over at the 2007 T20 World Cup. India were in a strong position in the match against England but Yuvraj propelled his country to a mammoth score with six monstrous hits out of the park. That exact moment is still played on TV screens by Indian fans even though it happened 13 years ago in South Africa. Yuvraj’s name is forever etched in history.

Recently, Yuvraj recalled how former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff angered him that led to the southpaw hitting six sixes off Stuart Broad during the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007.

Yuvraj slammed six maximums in one Broad over during his majestic 14-ball 58 which ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as India won the match by 18 runs.

“Freddie was just being Freddie - he said a few words and I said a few words back,” Yuvraj said during a BBC podcast.

“I was just happy the six sixes came against England because I got hit for five sixes by Dimitri Mascarenhas a few weeks earlier in an ODI.

“When I hit the sixth six, obviously the first look was at Freddie but the second look was at Dimitri, who gave me a smile.”

Yuvraj also recalled the subsequent conversation with Stuart Broad’s father Chris. He revealed Broad senior asked him for a signed jersey for ‘almost’ finishing his son’s career.

“His dad, Chris Broad, is a match referee and he came up to me the next day and said ‘you almost finished my son’s career and now you need to sign a shirt for him’,” Yuvraj said.

“So I gave my India jersey and wrote a message for Stuart saying, ‘I have been hit for five sixes so I know how it feels. For the future of England cricket, all the best’.

“Stuart is one of the best bowlers in the world now. I don’t think any bowler from India could get hit for six sixes in an over and then have such a fantastic career,” he added.

(with IANS inputs)

