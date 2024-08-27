'Never seen Pakistan cricket sink so low in my life': PAK legend pained, blasts PCB for making 'mistakes after mistakes'

Bangladesh's long wait for a Test win in Pakistan ended when they romped to a 10-wicket win in Rawalpindi. It was the 14th match between the two sides in Pakistan. While the hosts had won 13 and drawn one, they were completely outplayed by Bangladesh in Rawalpindi and their victory was confirmed in the second session of Day 5. To make matters worse, Pakistan were docked six points on the World Test Championship table for slow over rate, which put a further dent in their chances of making the final. Pakistan's chances of making it to the WTC final has taken a major hit. (AP)

Mudassar Nazar, the former Pakistan batter and ex-head coach, slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as being a bunch of "confused people" whose mistakes are hurting the sport in the country. "The PCB is full of confused people and they are making mistakes after mistakes, leading to increasing problems in Pakistan cricket," Mudassar is quoted as saying by PTI.

Nazar said that he was surprised with the decision to play four fast bowlers in the first Test. Pakistan fielded Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Ali. "Everyone who has played cricket in Pakistan knows that no matter whatever anyone says in August the pitches in Rawalpindi tend to become good batting tracks after the first one or two hours of help for the seamers,” said Nazar.

Nazar said he would have gone in with not one but two spinners against Bangladesh. The former batter, who scored 4114 runs at an average of 38.09 in 76 Tests, said that the result is caused by the confusion in the cricket administration.

Shan Masood left fuming

During Bangladesh's valiant show in the first innings, Pakistan captain Shan Masood was seen left furious as some of the missed chances from the home team, and failing to make crucial breakthroughs as five Bangladesh batters scored at least a half-century with Mushfiqur Rahim converting it into his sixth 150-plus score.

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Masood was seen fuming in the Pakistan dressing room on Day 3 of the first Test match and furiously argued with newly-appointed head coach Jason Gillespie. Masood was seen doing most of the talking, while Gillespie quietly listened to the captain.