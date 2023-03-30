New captain, IPL's richest player, strong all-round presence: A look at Punjab Kings strongest possible XI

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will hope for change in fortune in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) after a disappointing end to their campaign in 2022. The team had finished at the seventh position on the ten-team points table, forcing the management to revamp the entire set-up. Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan will be seen leading a side, which has quite a few world-class all-rounders in their camp. Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone

The franchise endured a major blow in the form of Jonny Bairstow, but if we go by stats it won't be wrong to believe that they have found the best alternative for the English cricketer in the form of Matthew Short. The Aussie is yet to earn his international cap and it will be his maiden outing in the grand league, but he does boast of a splendid batting record, that too in the recently-played Big Bash League (BBL). He was named as the Player of the Tournament for his clinical performance. Short finished as the second-highest run-getter after accumulating 458 runs at a strike-rate of 144.47, which includes an unbeaten 100 in 230-run chase. With the ball he scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 7.13.

Apart from Short, who is expected to open the innings with Dhawan, PBKS also have T20 World Cup winners Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran in their ranks.

However, reports have emerged that explosive all-rounder Livingstone is not available for the first match, which is against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday, after failing to get a fitness clearance from the ECB to take part in the league. Livingstone had sustained a knee injury during his Test debut in Pakistan in December last year.

If that is the case, PBKS will definitely miss his services but can use Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa as a backup in his position. Curran, who became the most expensive player in the history of the competition earlier this year, has joined the rest of the squad.

If we look at the Indian talent available, Jitesh Verma is likely to shoulder the wicket-keeping duties even if Punjab field Prabhsimran Singh, also a wicketkeeper, in the playing XI. The IPL becomes more crucial for Verma, who has got India call-up earlier but is yet to make a debut. With Rishabh Pant still recovering from his horrific car crash and Ishan Kishan struggling for form, a scintillating show by Verma can raise his stocks as an ideal replacement for Pant.

If we look at the PBKS line-up they do have depth in their batting but the thing missing is an experienced candidate, which can prove costly in a tournament such as IPL.

However, one thing that Dhawan has in abundance are bowling options be it spin or pace. While Short and Livingstone can bowl some off-breaks, Curran, Rishi Dhawan, and U19 World Cup winner Raj Angad Bawa can bolster the pace department.

Coming to the bowling front, PBKS look pretty much sorted with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh expected to shoulder new-ball responsibility. Nathan Ellis too is an interesting prospect and can be reserved as Rabada's replacement.

Rahul Chahar should technically be the designated spinner in the XI.

Punjab Kings strongest possible XI for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada/Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

