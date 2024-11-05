Abu Dhabi [UAE], : The New York Strikers, reigning champions of the Abu Dhabi T10, are preparing to defend their title with a determined squad. Determined to prove his skills yet again is the explosive Pakistani batsman Asif Ali, whose recent heroics in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament have further cemented his reputation as one of T10 cricket's most dangerous power-hitters. New York Strikers set sights on consecutive Abu Dhabi T10 glory

As preparations intensify for the upcoming season, several key squad members have also shared their vision and commitment to maintaining the Strikers' dominance in one of cricket's most dynamic formats.

Fresh from his outstanding performance in the Hong Kong Sixes, where he played a crucial role in powering his team to victory including consecutive sixes against the Indian team, Asif Ali shared his excitement and said that it was an honour for him to be a part of New York Strikers once again.

"It's an honor to be part of New York Strikers once again and participate in the Abu Dhabi T10. Having recently demonstrated my abilities in the Hong Kong Sixes, I feel in excellent form to tackle the challenges ahead. The T10 format demands quick thinking and explosive performance exactly the kind of cricket I relish," Asif was quoted in a release from Abu Dhabi T10 as saying.

English fast bowler Reece Topley, a significant addition to the squad, expressed his anticipation about joining the defending champions: "I'm really excited about joining the New York Strikers for this year's T10 in Abu Dhabi. As I'm joining the reigning champions, the standard has been set really high so hopefully we can go just as well as last year and bring that trophy home "

Young pace sensation Muhammad Jawad Ullah demonstrated his commitment to the team's cause: "I am elated, thanks to New York strikers for trusting me again. I can't wait to contribute with my skills and determined to apply my learnings to win another trophy for my squad."

As defending champions, the franchise's strategic recruitment and retention of key players demonstrate their profound determination to maintain their supremacy in the tournament. The New York Strikers' preparation and the passionate commitment expressed by their players serve as a clear statement of creating another chapter of cricketing excellence in the fast-paced arena of T10 cricket.

