e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

New Zealand beat England to level T20I series

After being sent into bat, New Zealand made 176 for eight with Jimmy Neesham smacking 42 off 22 deliveries and Martin Guptill scoring 41 off 28.

cricket Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:09 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Wellington
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, center, after dismissing England's Eion Morgan during the in Wellington, New Zealand.
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner, center, after dismissing England's Eion Morgan during the in Wellington, New Zealand.(AP)
         

A much-improved New Zealand bounced back to take the second Twenty20 international against England by 21 runs to level the series with three games remaining.

After being sent into bat, New Zealand made 176 for eight with Jimmy Neesham smacking 42 off 22 deliveries and Martin Guptill scoring 41 off 28.

England, who cruised to a seven-wicket win in the first match, were in with a chance at four for 91 in the 11th over before New Zealand captured the last six wickets to wrap up the innings with a ball to spare.

Dawid Malan made 39 and Chris Jordan 36 while New Zealand Mitchell Santner took three for 25.

The third match in the five-match series takes place in Nelson on Tuesday.

tags
top news
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
PM Modi explains why it is the best time to invest in India
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
No respite, air pollution continues its choking grip on Delhi
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
‘My phone tapped’: Mamata Banerjee targets govt over WhatsApp snooping row
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
Man kills wife, beaten to death by mob as he tries to flee in UP: Cops
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
How Delhi can get rid of its annual pollution mess
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
The Congress must bid farewell to the Gandhis | Opinion
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘121 Indians may have been targeted’: WhatsApp sent 2nd alert in September
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news