New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 423 runs to take Test series

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by a colossal 423-run margin in the second Test in Christchurch on Sunday to take the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka resumed the fifth day at 231 for six, and Trent Boult and Neil Wagner snapped up the last three wickets in just 14 deliveries.

The injured Angelo Mathews, who retired hurt on Saturday with a hamstring strain, did not resume his innings.

The victory gave New Zealand a fourth consecutive series win for the first time in their 88-year Test history, after wins over the West Indies, England and Pakistan earlier in the year.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 04:22 IST