New Zealand trio ruled out of T-20 series aginst Sri Lanka

ANI |
Mar 11, 2025 01:28 PM IST

Sri Lanka-W is touring New Zealand for an ODI and T20 series. Despite having many injuries, New Zealand managed to whitewash Sri Lanka in the one-dayers 2-0. Polly Inglis and Bree Illing made thier debut in the one-dayers, as Flora Devonshire is uncapped and yet to make her debut.

New Delhi [India] March 11 : Injuries have sidelined wicketkeeper-batter Isabella Gaze, seamer Hayley Jensen, and batter Bella James from New Zealand's three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis, left-arm seamer Bree Illing, and all-rounder Flora Devonshire have taken their places, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

New Zealand said in a release that Jensen and James - both were ruled before the ODI series - are yet to recover full fitness. ""We're all feeling for Izzy, Hayley and Bella," "It's disappointing for the team and the players, but I know those three have the determination and resilience to bounce back". Head coach Ben Sawyer said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Ben Sawyer praised Inglis and Illing for their positive start to thier career in the ODI series. He admired thier intent and execution og the game; he felt that the uncapped all-rounder Flora Devonshire had proven herself in the domestic circuit and had as much potential.

Bree and Polly had a really positive start to their ODI career. They both showed great intent and execution, and I'm confident they're ready to take on this next challenge. Flora's demonstrated a lot of all-round potential at the domestic level and is another exciting young player with qualities consistent with what we're looking for in the White Ferns," he added.

The T-20 series will kick off on March 14. A total of three matches will be played. The second match will be played on March 16. Both matches will be played in Christchurch. For the third T-20, the teams will travel to Dunedin, which will take place on March 18.

The squads of both the teams for the T-20 series.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates , Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu , Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Manudi Nanayakkara, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chethana Vimukthi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

