Live
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
Mar 10, 2024 2:38 AM IST
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 3) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 2 Highlights :
- Referral 3 (36.4 ovs): NZ against M Labuschagne (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 1, AUS: 3)
- N Lyon dropped on 3 by D Mitchell in 37.2 overs
- Australia 151/4 in 40.3 overs
- Referral 4 (44.5 ovs): NZ against M Marsh (LBW) Successful (NZ: 1, AUS: 3)
- Drinks: Australia 184/6 in 49.0 overs
- Australia 200/7 in 53.1 overs
- Lunch: Australia 221/8 in 60.2 overs
- Australia 255/9 in 67.0 overs
- Innings Break: Australia 256/10 in 68.0 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 43/1 in 17.0 overs
- New Zealand 53/1 in 19.1 overs
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 51 off 122 balls between T Latham (18) and K Williamson (30)
- New Zealand 100/1 in 35.0 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 100/1 in 35.0 overs
- T Latham 27th Test fifty: 50 runs in 110 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- 2nd wkt Partnership: 100 off 206 balls between T Latham (48) and K Williamson (40)
- K Williamson 34th Test fifty: 50 runs in 105 balls (6x4) (0x6)
- T Latham dropped on 59 by A Carey in 46.4 overs
- Stumps: New Zealand 134/2 in 50.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
2nd Test (Day3) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and Australia to be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.