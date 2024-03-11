Live
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 4) of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024 to start at 03:30 AM
New Zealand vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test of Australia tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- New Zealand 152/2 in 54.4 overs
- Referral 1 (55.1 ovs): AUS against T Latham (Caught) Successful (NZ: 3, AUS: 3)
- Drinks: New Zealand 188/3 in 63.0 overs
- New Zealand 200/3 in 67.2 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 53 off 79 balls between R Ravindra (26) and D Mitchell (26)
- R Ravindra maiden Test fifty: 53 runs in 96 balls (5x4) (0x6)
- Lunch: New Zealand 243/3 in 78.0 overs
- New Zealand 253/3 in 79.5 overs
- New ball taken: Australia 255/3 in 80.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 152 balls between R Ravindra (51) and D Mitchell (45)
- D Mitchell 10th Test fifty: 50 runs in 94 balls (4x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 296/5 in 91.0 overs
- New Zealand 300/6 in 93.3 overs
- S Kuggeleijn dropped on 2 by M Labuschagne in 94.1 overs
- Referral 2 (99.2 ovs): S Kuggeleijn against AUS (Caught) Successful (NZ: 3, AUS: 3)
- Tea: New Zealand 345/6 in 103.0 overs
- New Zealand 353/7 in 104.3 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 372/10 in 108.2 overs
- Referral 1 (7.1 ovs): S Smith against NZ (LBW) Unsuccessful (NZ: 3, AUS: 2)
- Drinks: Australia 34/3 in 14.0 overs
- Australia 52/4 in 16.1 overs
- Stumps: Australia 77/4 in 24.0 overs
New Zealand vs Australia Match Details
