New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 in Hamilton: Live score and updates

Live updates: Tamim Iqbal dominated and then Neil Wagner stepped up. The left-armer finished with a five-wicket haul as New Zealand as he sliced through the Bangladesh tail to counter Tamim Iqbal’s valiant century to hand the hosts massive advantage at the end of Day 1. Bangladesh need early wickets to stay afloat in this match. Latham and Jeet Raval knuckled down to bat unruffled through to stumps with Raval on 51, his eighth half-century, and Latham on 35.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 23:26 IST