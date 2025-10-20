New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch NZ vs ENG live on TV and online

New Zealand and England will look to return to winning ways in the second T20I of the three-match series after the opening game was abandoned due to rain in Christchurch. The BlackCaps were on course for a win as they restricted the Three Lions to a below-par 153/6 in the allotted twenty overs. The score would have been all the more lower had Sam Curran not pitched in with a useful cameo of 49 runs off 35 balls with the help of 3 fours and two sixes. New Zealand will take on England in the 2nd T20I on Monday. (AFP)

England's top order, comprising Phil Salt (3), Jacob Bethell (15), and Harry Brook (20), failed to get going. Jos Buttler did score 29, but he was far from his best as he failed to get his timing going.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham and Michael Bracewell all returned with one wicket each. Both teams would now be gearing up to trade punches in the 2nd T20I.

Squads:

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert(w), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between New Zealand and England:

When will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England be played?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will be played on Monday, October 20. The match will begin at 11:45 AM IST with the toss scheduled for 11:15 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England take place?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England?

The 2nd T20I between New Zealand and England will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.