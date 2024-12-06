New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs

Live

By

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley hit a Four on Tim Southee bowling.England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs

New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 06 Dec 2024 at 03:30 AM

Venue : Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington



New Zealand squad -

Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke

England squad -

Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir...Read More