New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs
- 3:53 AM IST, Dec 6Zak Crawley smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs
- 3:51 AM IST, Dec 6England at 12/1 after 4 overs
- 3:47 AM IST, Dec 6It’s a Wicket. Ben Duckett is out and England at 12/1 after 3.2 overs
- 3:45 AM IST, Dec 6England at 12/0 after 3 overs
- 3:41 AM IST, Dec 6England at 10/0 after 2 overs
- 3:37 AM IST, Dec 6England at 10/0 after 1 overs
- 3:37 AM IST, Dec 6Zak Crawley smashed a Six on Tim Southee bowling . England at 10/0 after 0.6 overs
- 3:05 AM IST, Dec 6England Playing XI
- 3:05 AM IST, Dec 6New Zealand Playing XI
- 3:05 AM IST, Dec 6Toss Update
- 2:32 AM IST, Dec 6Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 06 Dec 2024 at 03:30 AM
Venue : Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington
New Zealand squad -
Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
England squad -
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir...Read More
New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! Width offered again by Southee, on a length, outside off, Zak Crawley extends his hands into the drive and nails the drive through covers for a boundary.
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
England
Jacob Bethell 0 (4)
Zak Crawley 12 (12)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 1/0 (2)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Matt Henry strikes early for New Zealand!
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
England
Zak Crawley 12 (12)
Ben Duckett 0 (6)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 0/12 (2)
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
England
Ben Duckett 0 (6)
Zak Crawley 10 (6)
New Zealand
Matt Henry 0/0 (1)
New Zealand vs England Live Score:
England
Zak Crawley 10 (6)
Ben Duckett 0 (0)
New Zealand
Tim Southee 0/10 (1)
New Zealand vs England Live Score: SIX! BANG! Crawley makes his intentions clear!
New Zealand vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI
New Zealand vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(WK), Ben Stokes(C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.
New Zealand vs England Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham(C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.
New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
New Zealand vs England Match Details
2nd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.