    Live

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 6, 2024 3:53 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley hit a Four on Tim Southee bowling.England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 06 Dec 2024 at 03:30 AM
    Venue : Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington

    New Zealand squad -
    Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 6, 2024 3:53 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley smashed a Four on Tim Southee bowling . England at 16/1 after 4.3 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: FOUR! Crunched! Width offered again by Southee, on a length, outside off, Zak Crawley extends his hands into the drive and nails the drive through covers for a boundary.

    Dec 6, 2024 3:51 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England at 12/1 after 4 overs

    England
    Jacob Bethell 0 (4)
    Zak Crawley 12 (12)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 1/0 (2)

    Dec 6, 2024 3:47 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Ben Duckett is out and England at 12/1 after 3.2 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: OUT! TAKEN! Matt Henry strikes early for New Zealand!

    Dec 6, 2024 3:45 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England at 12/0 after 3 overs

    England
    Zak Crawley 12 (12)
    Ben Duckett 0 (6)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/12 (2)

    Dec 6, 2024 3:41 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England at 10/0 after 2 overs

    England
    Ben Duckett 0 (6)
    Zak Crawley 10 (6)
    New Zealand
    Matt Henry 0/0 (1)

    Dec 6, 2024 3:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England at 10/0 after 1 overs

    England
    Zak Crawley 10 (6)
    Ben Duckett 0 (0)
    New Zealand
    Tim Southee 0/10 (1)

    Dec 6, 2024 3:37 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Zak Crawley smashed a Six on Tim Southee bowling . England at 10/0 after 0.6 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: SIX! BANG! Crawley makes his intentions clear!

    Dec 6, 2024 3:05 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(WK), Ben Stokes(C), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

    Most Runs

    Harry Brook
    Harry BrookENG
    171 Runs
    M1
    HS171
    SR86.80

    Most Wickets

    Brydon Carse
    Brydon CarseENG
    10 Wickets
    Inn2
    Avg10.60
    SR22.90
    Dec 6, 2024 3:05 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham(C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, William O'Rourke.

    Dec 6, 2024 3:05 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Toss Update

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field

    Dec 6, 2024 2:32 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    2nd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Cello Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

