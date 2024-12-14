New Zealand vs England Live Score: It’s a Four. New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

Explore
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 14, 2024 3:35 AM IST
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tom Latham hit a Four on Matthew Potts bowling.New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
    Key Events
    New Zealand vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024. Match will start on 14 Dec 2024 at 03:30 AM
    Venue : Seddon Park, Hamilton

    New Zealand squad -
    Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke
    England squad -
    Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 14, 2024 3:35 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Tom Latham smashed a Four on Matthew Potts bowling . New Zealand at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: Wayward down leg. Bowled full and way outside leg, it moves further inward. Ollie Pope puts in a massive dive towards his left but it whizzes way past him and goes into hit the boundary cushions. 4 WIDES!

    Dec 14, 2024 3:07 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham (C), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, William O'Rourke.

    Dec 14, 2024 3:06 AM IST

    New Zealand vs England Live Scores: England Playing XI

    New Zealand vs England Live Score: England (Playing XI) - Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope(WK), Ben Stokes(C), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir

    Dec 14, 2024 2:42 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024

    New Zealand vs England Match Details
    3rd Test (Day1) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

