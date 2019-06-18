New Zealand vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult has warned his side not to underestimate “hungry” South Africa as their troubled opponents fight for World Cup survival on Wednesday. The Black Caps will go top of the World Cup group table if they beat South Africa. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

But the Proteas, with just one win from five matches, know they cannot afford another defeat if they want to maintain their slender hopes of a semi-final place.

“It’s a must-win in their tournament,” Boult said. “We’re looking forward to facing them and I am sure they are eager and hungry to put in a good performance, because it’s a big one for them.”

Where is the New Zealand vs South Africa of ICC World Cup 2019 taking place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

At what time does the New Zealand vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019 begin?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match begins at 3 pm IST on Wednesday (June 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of New Zealand vs South Africa match of ICC World Cup 2019?

The New Zealand vs South Africa match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match online?

The online streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the England vs Afghanistan match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/icc-world-cup-2019/.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 21:40 IST