New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 3 in Christchurch live score and updates

cricket Updated: Dec 27, 2018 22:47 IST
New Zealand,Sri Lanka,Christchurch
File image of Ross Taylor.(AP)

A sublime six-wicket haul by Trent Boult and half centuries from Tom Latham and Jeet Raval gave New Zealand a vice-like grip on the second Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch on Thursday.

At the close of the second day, New Zealand were 231 for two, holding a commanding 305-run lead in their second innings with eight wickets in hand.

Sri Lanka’s hopes of taking the series-deciding Test were severely dented in a 15-ball masterclass of swing bowling from Boult when he took six wickets for four runs.

