New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 5 at Christchurch Live Score and Updates

Live Updates: New Zealand were eyeing a historic victory as injury and a barrage of Neil Wagner bouncers left Sri Lanka in tatters at the close of day four of the second Test in Christchurch on Saturday. Sri Lanka were 231 for six at stumps, 429 runs short of their improbable 660-run target, with doubt whether the injured Angelo Mathews would return. At the crease were Dilruwan Perera on 22 and Suranga Lakmal on 16.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 23:37 IST