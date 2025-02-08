Menu Explore
AP
Feb 08, 2025 02:36 PM IST

LAHORE, Pakistan — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat in the opening game of the tri-nation series against Pakistan at a newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand wins toss and elects to bat against Pakistan in tri-nation series opener

The tournament, also featuring South Africa, is a build-up for all the three teams for the Champions Trophy, starting at Karachi from Feb. 19.

Babar Azam will open the innings for only third time in his ODI career with Fakhar Zaman after Saim Ayub was ruled out of both events due to fractured ankle.

All-rounder Khushdil Shah, who also bowls left-arm spin, has been recalled to the white-ball format and will be playing his first ODI since August 2022.

New Zealand, still concerned on the fitness of fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, left out Devon Conway and Mark Chapman from the opening game, but has experienced Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell in the middle order along with Tom Latham.

Ferguson is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained during the ongoing ILT20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and is doubtful to get fit in time for the Champions Trophy.

Gaddafi Stadium is one of the three venues which has gone through massive upgradation for the Champions Trophy in a record time of 117 days and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. Karachi and Rawalpindi are the other venues for Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan.

Lahore will also host the second game of the tri-nation series between South Africa and New Zealand on Monday before Karachi hosts the remaining two games next week, including the final on Feb. 14.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan , Tayyab Tahir, Salman Ali Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner , Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O'Rourke.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

ICC Champions Trophy
