New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Zimbabwe will be without several senior players in their away series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, but batsman Wesley Madhevere sees it as an opportunity for young players like him to prove their credentials.
Top-order linchpins Brendan Taylor and Craig Ervine, along with seamer Kyle Jarvis, have been left out because of illness - joining injured paceman Tendai Chatara on the sidelines.
A depleted Zimbabwe will meet Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first match of the two-test series in Abu Dhabi, where they will also play three Twenty20 internationals later this month.
"There are some senior players missing (and) it could be a disadvantage, but it presents an opportunity for the younger lads to learn and grow on the international stage," Madhevere told Reuters ahead of his likely test debut.
"It's going to take a lot for the younger generation to make a statement ... (but) this is a perfect opportunity to better your game and showcase your talent."
The 20-year-old honed his skills abroad as a high school student in South Africa. After making his one-day international debut in Bangladesh last year, he became the first Zimbabwean teenager since 2006 to score a half-century in the format.
Subsequent white-ball fifties against Pakistan, struck with the fluency and composure of a seasoned veteran, reinforced Madhevere's standing as his side's most promising young player.
"I know there's a lot of expectation just from what I've done in the shorter versions, but I'm going to use that as my motivation to keep on doing well," the middle-order batsman said.
Zimbabwe have recalled batsmen Ryan Burl and Tarisai Musakanda, both 26, who together with fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, 24, will be hopeful of adding to their solitary test cap.
All-rounder Sikandar Raza and skipper Sean Williams will serve as experienced hands, but with Zimbabwe's stalwarts approaching retirement age this tour will offer a glimpse into the side's future.
In their favour is Afghanistan's own inexperience, having only played four tests since achieving red-ball status in 2017.
A finger injury on Rashid Khan's bowling hand puts him in doubt for his country's first-ever test against Zimbabwe, but his ability to shape the overall series remains a threat.
"He's probably one of the best leg-spinners in the world. We've all seen the impact he's had over a couple of years," Madhevere said.
"If we just follow our process I feel we will be able to tackle the challenges."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs
- India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet
- Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'
- India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli
- "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory
- Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph). That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (57).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'
- India vs England: A debate has been revolving around the Ahmedabad pitch after the pink-ball Test ended in less than two full days, with many cricketing pundits citing the pitch not prepared for a Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'ICC should dock India's points if pitch for next Test in Ahmedabad is same'
- The day-night Test match ended in two days with India beating England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test match and all of them belonged to the spinners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Moaning and groaning has got to stop, England pushed out of comfort zone'
- The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox