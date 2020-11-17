Nicholas Pooran announces his engagement on Instagram, gets wishes from KXIP teammates

cricket

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:11 IST

West Indies star batsman Nicholas Pooran announced his engagement with his long-time girlfriend Alyssa Miguel on Tuesday. The Caribbean hard hitter took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with his better half where he could be seen kneeling down and placing the engagement ring on Alyssa’s finger.

Pooran wrote a lovely message in the post that read, “God has blessed us with a great blessing. I am glad to announce that @kathrina_miguel and I got engaged. Love you Migz.”

Here’s the post:

As soon as the picture surfaced on social media, fans along with the people from cricket fraternity poured wishes to congratulate the couple. Pooran’s teammates from Kings XI Punjab – Mandeep Singh and Arshdeep Singh – send messages in Punjbai, writing, “Congrats Nicky Paaji!”

Pooran’s Caribbean mate Jason Holder wrote, “Man oh man. LOVE is pure! Congrats to you both.” Whereas Kieron Pollard wrote, “The professional ... congrats.”

Nicholas Pooran had a terrific IPL 2020 season in UAE recently. Playing for KXIP, he garnered 353 runs in 14 matches, turning out to be team’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He was accompanied with Alyssa during the whole tour.

Now the Trinidad-born in up for national duties as he is in New Zealand for a 3-match T20I series against the Kiwis. He will then head to Australia to join Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League season 10.