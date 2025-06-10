Nicholas Pooran, former West Indies T20I captain, announces shock retirement from international cricket at 29

Nicholas Pooran, a former West Indies T20I captain, stunned the cricket fraternity on Tuesday as he announced his shock retirement from international cricket at the age of 29. The left-handed batter, who was recently seen in action for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, posted a statement on Instagram confirming his decision. Describing the decision as "difficult", Pooran said that getting the chance to lead the team was a "privilege" for him. Former West Indies T20I captain Nicholas Pooran announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. (AP)

Pooran ended his international career after playing 61 T20Is and 106 ODIs and scoring more than 4000 runs across the two formats.

It must be mentioned that the batter's call to step away from international cricket comes days after he requested Cricket West Indies (CWI) not to consider him for the white-ball series against England because he wanted some rest.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve decided to announce my retirement from international cricket," Pooran wrote on Instagram.

Pooran's retirement is a shocker because there are just eight months remaining for the T20 World Cup, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka.

Check out the full Pooran statement

In his statement, Pooran wrote, "To the cricket public, after much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much – joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies."

Also Read: Nicholas Pooran almost shatters glass window during dressing-room outburst

"Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it’s hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart," he added.

Speaking of Pooran, he made his international debut in 2016 when he played a T20I for the West Indies against Pakistan in Dubai. He then made his ODI debut three years later against England in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The left-handed big-hitting batter was part of the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad last year. In May 2022, he was appointed as the country's white-ball captain. However, after the T20 World Cup debacle in Australia, Pooran stepped down as skipper.

“To the fans – thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion. To my family, friends, and teammates – thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all,” he said in his statement.

"Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead," he added.