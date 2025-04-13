Nicholas Pooran's six vs GT leaves fan bloodied after nasty blow; returns from hospital to celebrate LSG's win

On a double-header Saturday in the ongoing IPL 2025, it was raining sixes at both Lucknow and Hyderabad. While Abhishek Sharma dominated the proceedings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, en route to his record 141 in the Sunrisers' eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings, Nicholas Pooran starred in Lucknow's six-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans. However, one of those sixes from the LSG star injured a spectator. Nicholas Pooran of LSG in action against GT during the IPL match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium

Pooran clobbered seven sixes in his fiery knock of 61 off 34 as Lucknow chased down 181 with three balls spare at the Ekana Stadium. But one of those towering sixes hit a fan at the venue on his head. The nasty blow left him bloodied, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he received treatment, but according to a Dainik Jagran video, he returned to celebrate Lucknow's win against Gujarat.

Pooran consolidates Orange Cap spot

The West Indies batter strengthened his hold over the Orange Cap this season, as he took his tally to 349 runs in six innings, at a strike rate of 215.43, just 20 runs more than teammate Sai Sudharshan. However, he maintained that winning is more important for him than the cap.

The 29-year-old player said, "It is not so much about the hat but about winning the game. The wicket today was absolutely beautiful to bat on. There was not much talk. As a group, we knew we had depth, and we were batting well, so we tried to continue as much as possible. What was good was the partnership, and Aiden continued on. Unfortunately, Mitch did not play today, and Rishabh came out to open. (on his hitting) I surprise myself sometimes, get the ball close to the middle of the bat, and adjust my bat-swing."

"If I tell you everything, then they will figure me out eventually. It's about understanding who to take down and sometimes leaving the ego away. It is not about hitting sixes for me; it is how I go about my innings. When getting the opportunity to bat at number 3, you need to make the play at times and consolidate at times. (on taking down Sai Kishore) I had to be brave and take my matchup on. Today I was lucky, it was the big side and I can hit it in the air and get out too, it was my matchup and today was one of the days when it came off," the southpaw added.

LSG, who ended Gujarat's four-match winning streak, climbed to the third spot in the points table with four wins and two losses this season, leaving them with eight points. The 2022 champions, on the other hand, have the same win-loss record and sit at number two.