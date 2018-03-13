Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh to wear black armbands in honour of Nepal plane crash victims

Bangladesh cricket team skipper Mahmudullah said the players will wear black armbands in their Nidahas Trophy 2018 match against India at the R Premadasa stadium on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the 49 passengers who died in the plane crash in Nepal on Monday.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Mahmudullah said, “When we got the news of the unfortunate plane crash yesterday (Monday), we were deeply distressed by it. About 30-40 Bangladeshis were on board, it is very disturbing. There could be someone’s close relatives who would have been on that flight. Some I might have known, it’s very sad. Our prayers are with them and hope the families gather enough strength to battle through these stressful times.”

A Bangladesh carrier’s passenger aeroplane, with 71 people on board, crashed and burst into flames while landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 people and injuring more than 20 others in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in nearly three decades.

The US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka became unstable as it descended towards Tribhuvan International Airport and crashed during a second attempt to land.

Mahmudulla-led Bangladesh lost their opening game in the Twenty20 tri-series against India but bounced back in style to chase down 215, the fourth-highest successful chase in Twenty20s against Sri Lanka. A win against India on Wednesday will boost their chances of entering the final of the tournament.