Nidahas Trophy: Bangladesh to wear black armbands in honour of Nepal plane crash victims

Bangladesh’s cricket team will sport black armbands in the Nidahas Trophy game against Indian cricket team in respect of the 49 passengers who died in the plane crash in Nepal.

Mar 13, 2018
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Remains of Bangladesh's US-Bangla Flight BS211 on the ground at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday. The crash at Nepal's main airport killed 49 of the 71 people on board, and police said Tuesday an investigation was ordered into the cause of the accident, after news came out that confusion over landing instructions led to the crash as the plane flew low and became unstable before hitting the ground and bursting into flames. Bangladesh cricket team players will wear a black armband during their Nidahas Trophy match vs Indian cricket team to honour the crash victims.
Bangladesh cricket team skipper Mahmudullah said the players will wear black armbands in their Nidahas Trophy 2018 match against India at the R Premadasa stadium on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the 49 passengers who died in the plane crash in Nepal on Monday.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, Mahmudullah said, “When we got the news of the unfortunate plane crash yesterday (Monday), we were deeply distressed by it. About 30-40 Bangladeshis were on board, it is very disturbing. There could be someone’s close relatives who would have been on that flight. Some I might have known, it’s very sad. Our prayers are with them and hope the families gather enough strength to battle through these stressful times.”

A Bangladesh carrier’s passenger aeroplane, with 71 people on board, crashed and burst into flames while landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 people and injuring more than 20 others in the worst aviation disaster to hit Nepal in nearly three decades.

The US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka became unstable as it descended towards Tribhuvan International Airport and crashed during a second attempt to land.

Mahmudulla-led Bangladesh lost their opening game in the Twenty20 tri-series against India but bounced back in style to chase down 215, the fourth-highest successful chase in Twenty20s against Sri Lanka. A win against India on Wednesday will boost their chances of entering the final of the tournament.

