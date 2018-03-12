Nidahas Trophy: Kusal Mendis continues good form, scores another fifty

Kusal Mendis continued his great form in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 tri-series with his second consecutive fifty to take Sri Lanka to 152/9 against India at the R Premadasa stadium on Monday. (SL vs IND UPDATES)

Mendis, who had smashed 57 in the previous game against Bangladesh, got off the mark in grand style by lofting Jaydev Unadkat inside out over deep extra cover for a six. With Sri Lanka looking to capitalize in the powerplay, Mendis played positively against both spin and pace.

The right-hander pulled legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal for a boundary to deep mid wicket and capitalized on a loose ball from Washington Sundar to dispatch him to the deep square leg fence. India’s bowlers missed their lengths after the powerplay and Mendis continued to find the boundary. The 23-year-old smashed his second six of the innings by hammering Chahal over the ropes at deep mid wicket.

Mendis came closer to his milestone by clobbering Unadkat into the VIP stand at deep square leg. The dashing youngster notched up his fifty off 31 balls but had a nervous moment when his miscued pull off Shardul Thakur landed safely at square leg. His fifty was his fourth overall and first against India, having scored his earlier three fifties against Bangladesh.