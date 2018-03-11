Nidahas Trophy T20: Mushfiqur Rahim dedicates knock to son as Bangladesh pull off record chase vs Sri Lanka

Mushfiqur Rahim dedicated his match-winning innings to his newborn son after Bangladesh pulled off a record chase to win a thrilling match with Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Nidahas Trophy on Saturday. (Nidahas Trophy full coverage)

Kusal Perera hit 74 off 48 and Kusal Mendis struck 57 off 30 to help Sri Lanka to a total of 214-6.

(Read | Mushfiqur Rahim’s knock best I have seen: Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka captain)

Danushka Gunathilaka (26 off 19) and Upul Tharanga (32 not out off 15) also made key contributions, but Bangladesh produced a magnificent chase that they completed with two balls remaining.

Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) got the reply off to an excellent start with an opening stand of 74, but it was Mushfiqur’s knock that proved pivotal, the wicketkeeper scoring 72 off just 35 deliveries, as Bangladesh posted their highest score in the 20-over format.

(Read | Mushfiqur Rahim’s ‘Nagin Dance’ after destroying Sri Lanka goes viral on internet)

Bangladesh needed nine runs off the final over and Mushfiqur, who was limping at the finish, knocked them off in four deliveries as they bounced back from Thursday’s defeat to India.

Mushfiqur, who hit five fours and four maximums, said: “Really we badly needed that win. Credit goes to the batsmen for holding their nerve. The way Liton and Tamim set it up for us was outstanding.

“It was a nice track to bat on. I dedicate this knock to my son; he’s just 35 days old. At the end of the day, winning is the most important.”

On his injury, he added: “I was just having a cramp, and hopefully I will recover for the next match.”