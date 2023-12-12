Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 7 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 12 Dec 2023 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe
Nigeria Women squad -
Blessing Etim, Esther Sandy, Lucky Piety, Salome ...Read More Sunday, Favour Eseigbe, Igbinedion Victory, Peculiar Agboya, Abigail Igbobie, Sarah Etim, Adeshola Adekunle, Christabel Chukwuonye, Lillian Udeh, Rachael Samson, Rukayat Abdulrasak
Rwanda Women squad -
Alice Ikuzwe, Clarisse Uwase, Delphine Mukarurangwa, Gisele Ishimwe, Shakila Niyomuhoza, Belyse Murekatete, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Marie Tumukunde, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Rosine Irera, Zulufat Mutoniwase
Nigeria Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
