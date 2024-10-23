India's squad for Australia tour to be announced as selectors meet to discuss Nitish Kumar Reddy vs Shardul Thakur

Team India is playing New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home but fans and experts have kept an eye on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will begin on November 22 with the opening match of the five-Test contest in Perth. While the Indian team is likely to remain the same, as the one picked in the ongoing series against New Zealand at home, the Ajit Agarkar-led five-member selection committee is contemplating an addition of an extra seam-bowling all-rounder. Selectors set to meet next week for Border-Gavaskar Trophy series

The absence of Hardik Pandya in the Test team has long bothered India since the fast-bowling all-rounder moved away from the format in 2018 following his prolonged struggle with injuries. It hurts them most when they aretouring pace-friendly SENA countries.

The Baroda-based cricketer was recently seen practising with the red ball in England, which sparked rumours of a Test return for the Border-Gavaskar series, but former India cricketer Parthiv Patel shut the talk by revealing that it was only because white ball was not available.

As discussions continue to grow around the probable India squad for the long Test summer in Australia, a report in The Indian Express indicated that Nitish Kumar Reddy, who made his international debut earlier this month in the T20I series against Bangladesh after impressing the selectors with his performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024, is in contention for a spot in the team.

The report further mentioned that Reddy's fate will be decided when the selectors meet at the end of India's second Test against New Zealand in Pune next week. India, who will depart for Perth on November 10, will be travelling with a big contingent, also comprising net bowlers.

Shardul Thakur also in contention?

The website further reported that Shardul Thakur, who last appeared in a Test match in the opening game of the series against South Africa last December, and was also part of India's famous win in Gabba in the 2020/21 tour of Australia, will also be discussed for a spot in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. In fact, it will eventually boil down to Reddy versus Thakur for a place in the Indian team.

Incidentally, while the selectors added the name of Reddy to the India A squad for the tour of Australia, which will begin on October 31, Thakur was ignored.