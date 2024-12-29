Nitish Reddy reveals reason behind helmet-on-bat celebration after maiden Test ton at MCG: ‘There is Indian flag…’

Nitish Kumar Reddy revealed the reason behind his helmet-on-bat celebration after his maiden Test century against Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Nitish once again played a fighting knock, and this time, he took the game to the next level and slammed an incredible century. He has been the fighter for India with the bat in the lower-middle order and scored three 40s, but on Saturday, he got able support from Washington Sundar, and the duo shared a 127-run partnership. India's Nitish Kumar Reddy celebrates his century as Mohammed Siraj looks on.(AAP Image via REUTERS)

Reddy celebrated his maiden ton in style by planting his bat on the field as a stand, putting his helmet on it, and saluting. The young all-rounder said that through his celebration, he wanted to salute the Indian flag on his helmet.

"After my Hundred, I was planting my bat - keeping the helmet - so there is Indian flag and saluting the flag - the biggest motivation is playing for the country and it was memorable," Reddy told BCCI.

Reddy faced 176 balls, hitting 10 fours and one six, continuing the fine batting form at number eight in the order that has marked his debut series.

‘You know, what mentality Siraj carries…’: Nitish Reddy

India's number 11 Mohammed Siraj also showed some grit and played a crucial role in Reddy getting to the triple-figure mark. Nitish was batting on 99 when Siraj came out to bat, and he had a tricky task to face Pat Cummins, who got rid of Jasprit Bumrah on the previous ball.

With three balls left in that over, Cummins was looking to wrap the Indian innings with Siraj's wicket, but the tailender had different plans. The first ball, which was outside off stump, didn't do any damage for India, while Siraj ducked the second delivery, which was a bouncer. The Aussie paceman targetted the stumps on the last ball of over and Siraj patiently defended it to give Reddy a chance to complete his century in the next over. In the next over, Reddy played it over mid-on to complete his century with a boundary.

The 22-year-old also revealed the chat he had with Siraj when he entered the middle to bat.

"You know, what mentality Siraj carries, he was like 'I will do it' - was boosted up, and I was so happy," he added.

On Sunday, India will resume at 358 for nine, with Nitish (105*) and Siraj (2*) in middle, still trailing by 119 runs against Australia's first-innings score of 474.