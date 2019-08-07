No exemption on anti-doping laws: Sports ministry tells BCCI - Report

cricket

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 13:57 IST

In what could be a big jolt to BCCI’s hopes of getting some leeway on the issue of implementation of anti-doping laws in cricket, the Sports ministry has made it clear to the board that there won’t be any exemptions, according to a report in The Indian Express.

This comes after the Indian board had proposed that NADA can conduct dope tests on cricketers on a short-term trial basis. After the results of these tests, they would then decide if the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) would be given ‘permanent access’ to the players.

However, as per a minister, no such deals will be acceptable. “The BCCI has been told that there is no way the government will sign an agreement or any kind of Memorandum of Understanding with them,” a sports ministry official said. “The law applies equally to everyone and there can’t be any exceptions,” the minister was as quoted by The Indian Express.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is now reported to meet with sports secretary Radheyshyam Julaniya in order to find a solution to this stalemate. The ministry has earlier lashed out at the BCCI for their anti-doping mechanisms. Also, the BCCI has slammed the ministry for granting NOCs to South Africa’s A and women’s teams for their visas.

