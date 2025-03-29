'No hiding place' while playing against India: Joe Root says England have 'no room for lapses' for five-Test series

Joe Root is bracing for an intense summer of Test cricket as England prepare to host India in a gruelling five-match series starting June 20 in Headingley. Having witnessed firsthand how formidable India can be in the longest format, the former England captain emphasized the need for consistency, declaring that “there’s no hiding place” against such an imposing opponent. England's Joe Root plays a shot.(AFP)

After India fell short of securing a spot in the World Test Championship final in the ongoing cycle, they will begin their quest for the 2025-27 edition on English soil, where the conditions traditionally are tricky for the visiting side. However, Root, a battle-hardened veteran, understands the challenge that lies ahead.

“We are strong at home, but when you’re up against India in a five-match series, there’s no room for lapses. It’s a long grind, and you need to deliver match-winning performances repeatedly,” Root told Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old batting stalwart, who is closing in on second place in the list of all-time Test run-getters, is heading into the series with renewed focus following an individually impressive Champions Trophy campaign. Root was among the consistent performers for England, amassing 225 runs in three innings; however, England’s campaign ended in disappointment, with the side failing to register a single win and bowing out in the group stage.

“The Champions Trophy was frustrating because we fell well short of our potential. There’s an incredible amount of talent in this team, and it’s time for us to reset and find our best game again. We’ve done it before—between 2015 and 2019, we transformed into a world-class unit. That’s the level we need to reach again,” Root asserted.

No to captaincy

England’s preparations for the India series are part of a broader mission that includes reclaiming the Ashes later this year. However, there will be a significant focus on England's white-ball future, too, with Jos Buttler resigning as captain in both formats. Joe Root has led England in the past, but he ruled out the possibility of returning to leadership role.

“That ship has sailed for me. I’ve done my time as England captain, and I have no intention of returning to the role. But I know that whoever takes over will be immensely proud and will do a fantastic job,” Root added.

With two colossal Test series ahead, Root knows the stakes. “These are the moments you play for. As an England cricketer, facing India and Australia in back-to-back marquee series is as big as it gets. We’re relishing the challenge.”