No major concern over Brydon Carse injury, says Daniel Vettori after Sunrisers Hyderabad loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has played down concerns around Brydon Carse after the all rounder missed their IPL 2026 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Carse was ruled out after picking up a hand injury during a practice session just a few days before the game. SRH's Brydon Carse is already improving and could be available for their next match. (REUTERS)

Vettori explained that the incident happened in the nets when Carse was batting and got hit on his bowling hand. While scans did not show any fracture, the swelling made it difficult for him to properly hold the ball. He did try to push through and stay in contention, but in the end, the team decided not to risk it.

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The good news for Hyderabad is that the injury is not serious. Vettori sounded fairly optimistic and suggested that Carse is already improving and could be available for their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders. His return would certainly help, especially after what happened in their opening game.

Despite putting up a strong total of 201 on the board, Hyderabad could not defend it. Bengaluru chased it down with ease, finishing the game in just over 15 overs. The bowling unit looked off rhythm and lacked control for most parts of the innings. Missing key players like Carse and skipper Pat Cummins did not help either.

The team had to make last minute changes, bringing in David Payne as a replacement. He had barely any time to settle in, and while he did manage to pick up a couple of wickets, the overall bowling effort just did not click. There were too many loose deliveries, and on a good batting surface, that proved costly.

Vettori admitted that it was not one of their better performances with the ball. There were moments where things looked under control, but they could not sustain the pressure.

One positive for Hyderabad was their batting. Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock, scoring a quick 80 that helped the team reach a competitive total. It showed that the batting unit has enough firepower.

Going forward, though, the focus will clearly be on fixing the bowling issues. And if Carse is fit in time for the next game, it could make a big difference to how balanced this side looks.