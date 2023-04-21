‘No matter how high your confidence is…’: Yuvraj hammers in-form Rinku Singh as DC beat KKR in IPL 2023

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has slammed rising star Rinku Singh after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were outplayed by a struggling Delhi Capitals (DC) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday. David Warner's DC side finally opened their account after five back-to-back defeats in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league. Yuvraj Singh has slammed rising star Rinku Singh after DC's win over KKR in the IPL 2023 on Thursday. (ANI)

Warner's DC outclassed two-time champions KKR led by Nitish Rana in match No.28 of the IPL 2023 at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium. Two-time champions KKR suffered a shocking batting collapse as the visitors were reduced to 96-9 inside 16 overs. Opener Jason Roy's sublime 43 off 39 balls and Andre Russell's late flourish lifted KKR to 127 in 20 overs.

Rinku, who earlier stunned the cricket fraternity with his batting exploits against Gujarat Titans (GT), only managed to score 6 off 8 balls. Talking about Kolkata's innings on Twitter, former India all-rounder Yuvraj said that he was not pleased with the batting performances of premier batters Rinku and Mandeep Singh.

"Not happy with @mandeep and @rinkusingh235 approach in this situation Not matter how high your on confidence u got too cut out the risk to create a partnership when wickts are falling Need to stick to one-day mindset till the 15th. Caus u have @Russell12A Comin at the end #kkrvsdel," Yuvraj said in his tweet.

Mandeep and Rinku were dismissed by Axar Patel, who also scored the winning runs for Delhi Capitals. Axar shared four wickets with veteran pacer Ishant Sharma, who was named the Player of the Match for his bowling masterclass. Playing his first game of the new season, local hero Ishant bowled four overs and leaked 19 runs against Kolkata.

The senior fast bowler bagged the game-changing wickets of Nitish Rana (4) and Sunil Narine (4) in the low-scoring encounter at Delhi. Asked to chase down the 128-run target, DC skipper Warner played a captain's knock of 57 off 41 balls while Axar chipped in with 19 off 22 balls to help Delhi defeat Kolkata at home. DC completed the run-chase in 19.2 overs to hand KKR their fourth defeat of the IPL 2023.

