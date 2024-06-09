'No need to motivate the team anymore': Gary Kirsten's unique remark for Babar Azam's Pakistan before India clash

Following an embarrassing loss to co-hosts USA, Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten expressed confidence that Babar Azam’s team won’t need any extra motivation when they face arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Pakistan, the runners-up in the last edition, started their 2024 campaign disastrously, losing to the United States in a Super Over. Pakistan Head Coach Gary Kirsten addresses a press conference ahead of the Group A match against India in the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 (ANI)

They now face India on a pitch at the Nassau County Stadium that has proven difficult for batting.

“It's a big game India (versus) Pakistan, there's no need for me to motivate the team anymore. They are well-motivated, they are focused for this game,” Kirsten told the media here on the eve of the match.

“We have to forget about the last couple of days and just move forward, that's the only way you can deal with life. Results are results (and they) take care of themselves,” Pakistan’s limited-overs coach added.

India have had the advantage of being based in New York and have already played two matches, including a warm-up game against Bangladesh. Many believe this familiarity with the conditions could give Rohit Sharma's men an edge as they prepare to take on their arch-rivals.

Kirsten, however, believes that the high stakes and historic rivalry will fuel Pakistan's determination.

“We were going to go out there and make sure we do the best that we can with our skill sets and how we can put pressure on the opposition,” he said.

“I'm not sure because I can't predict what's going to happen. I don't know whether it'll be an advantage,” he added.

No advantage to India

