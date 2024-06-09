Rishabh Pant's honest admission on viral chant during IND vs PAK clash: 'Tel lagao dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka'

The biggest cricket rivalry, India vs Pakistan, is all set to take centerstage on Sunday when the two Asian rivals collide in the T20 World Cup. The two teams have been involved in several high-octane clashes in the past, as the stakes are always high to prove their supremacy when they meet on the cricket field. The involvement of fans of both sides also raised the intensity of the clash. In the past few years, India vs Pakistan has become one of the biggest fixtures in every ICC event despite the two teams facing each other in the group stage. Rishabh Pant during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, in New York on Saturday.(ANI)

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant discussed how the fans' chants from the stands make the mouth-watering clash more interesting. The star player was asked by a show host about his views on the popular chant involving Pakistan skipper Babar Azam - 'Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka' by Indian fans when the two teams met last time.

"If we are going to see it from a player's perspective, then they also work hard for their country. These kind of banters keep on going and the interesting part is, it brings a lot of emotion from both the countries. These narratives made by the fans like 'Tel lagao Dabur ka, wicket lo Babar ka' (laughs), makes the competition more interesting," Pant said on India TV's show, 'Aap Ki Adaalat'.

Pant, who scored the winning runs for India against Ireland in their T20 World Cup 2024, is expected to retain his place in the XI for the mega Pakistan clash. The wicketkeeper batter has shown bright signs on his return to competitive cricket after recovering from the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific car accident in December 2022. He made a return with IPL 2024 where he led Delhi Capitals and ended up as leading run-getter for his side - 446 runs in 14 matches at an impressive strike rate of 155.40.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma all but confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter will retain his place at no.3 for the big-ticket clash on Sunday.

"I had to look at Rishabh in the few games in IPL to make up my mind on where he will bat in the World Cup," Rohit said in the pre-match conference.