Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No rift between Gambhir and Rohit: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

PTI |
Jan 13, 2025 11:16 PM IST

No rift between Gambhir and Rohit: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi, BCCI vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Monday denied any rift between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, while also offering support to the senior batter who is currently navigating a major slump in form.

No rift between Gambhir and Rohit: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla
No rift between Gambhir and Rohit: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

India were mauled 1-3 by Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with Rohit managing a mere 31 runs during the series, which prompted him to drop himself from the line-up in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

Amid his poor run, there was also speculation that he had developed serious differences with Gambhir and that there was dissension in the dressing room due to the poor performance of him and other senior batters, including Virat Kohli.

"It's completely wrong statement, there is no rift between chairman of selection and coach, there is no rift between captain and coach. This is all rubbish which is being spread in a section of media," Shukla said in a sharp retort to questions on the team's dynamics in the aftermath of the loss.

It was widely speculated that Gambhir has issued an ultimatum to the seniors to either perform or be prepared to be sidelined.

"This is also wrong that Rohit has insisted on captaincy. He is the captain. Form or lack of form is part and parcel of the game. These are phases, nothing new. When he saw he is out of form, he dropped himself from the fifth Test," the veteran administrator asserted.

Shukla also said that the recent review meeting to assess the team's performance has thrashed out the way forward.

"Review meeting is complete. We have discussed the way forward and how to do well," he said.

Shukla reiterated that the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy will be known by Sunday. The selectors have held back the announcement to wait on the fitness status of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who injured his back during the Australia tour.

"Squad for Champions Trophy will be known after a meeting on January 18 or 19," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On