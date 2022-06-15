'No Rohit, Kohli, Rahul but still managed to win': Inzamam credits 4 players for India's comeback against South Africa

Needing a win to stay alive in the five-match T20I series, India registered an emphatic 48-run win over South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The Indian bowling, which was under the pump in the first two games, delivered with Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel combining to grab seven wickets as South Africa, chasing 180 to win, were bowled out for 131.

Harshal registered his career-best figures finishing with 4/25 while leg-spinner Chahal was back to his best finishing with 3/20. Impressed by India’s comeback win, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq praised the unit for beating a full-strength South African unit despite the absence of their top three batting stars in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

"India are still alive in the series now. The pressure is now upon South Africa as this Indian side will not lose so easily at home. The young faces of the team should be appreciated because they are fighting back. There were no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the side but still, they managed to pull out a terrific win," said Inzamam in his latest YouTube video.

"Credit to Patel and Chahal for the way they bowled. The contest has now turned interesting. Earlier, it seemed that the Proteas will go and capture the series but India bowlers denied that."

While Harshal and Chahal emerged stars with the ball, India's win was set up by half-centuries from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (57) and Ishan Kishan (54). The duo stitched a 97-run partnership, which is the highest Indian opening stand against South Africa in T20Is. India's scoring rate dipped once both openers were dismissed, but Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 31 off 21 balls guided the team to 179/5. Inzamam was impressed by the two youngsters and also credited Rahul Dravid for performing his role as India’s head coach with aplomb.

"If you play like how [Ishan] Kishan and [Ruturaj] Gaikwad did, the morale of the team goes up. This shows India's depth. The second-string team are putting up a fight and it is great to see that. [Rahul] Dravid is already there in the dressing room who has experience working with the U-19 team and he is applying the same here as well," added Inzamam.

