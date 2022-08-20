'No Shaheen, no Bumrah... equation is balanced out': Twitter reacts as Afridi gets ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In a massive blow to Pakistan, star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup and the following T20Is against England with a knee injury. Afridi accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match one-day international series. But doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match as well. Also Read | Pakistan suffer huge blow ahead of India tie as Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup with knee injury

"Shaheen has been advised 4-6 weeks rest by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and independent specialists following latest scans and reports," said a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) release.

A PCB medical officer said Afridi is expected to recover with rest. With the World T20 just two months away, the frontline pacer's recovery remains a priority for the Pakistan team. The left-arm bowler was declared men's cricketer of the year in 2021 after plucking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across three formats last year.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team," doctor Najeebullah Soomro is quoted as saying in the release.

"Shaheen will stay with the squad to complete his rehabilitation and his replacement for the Asia Cup will be announced shortly," the release added.

While some underlined how the game between India and Pakistan won't be the same without Shaheen, others tagged Rohit Sharma and co. as favourites to win the high-octane fixture. Notably, Jasprit Bumrah has also been ruled out of the six-team tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement that Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy due to a back injury.

"Pakistan and India going into Asia Cup without their two Premier Bowlers. No Shaheen for Pakistan & No Bumrah for India," wrote one fan.

"This is gonna be a big blow for Pakistan in Asia Cup2022. They will miss Shaheen more than India missing Bumrah," tweeted another.

Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022.



No Shaheen 🇵🇰

No Bumrah 🇮🇳



But they do have Naseem & Arshdeep. — Saeed Cricky🏏? (@SaeedCricky) August 20, 2022

Bumrah out of Asia cup.

Shaheen shah afridi also out of Asia cup. pic.twitter.com/DxABBPtBSG — Aditya (@hatttbc) August 20, 2022

Pakistan and India going into Asia Cup without their two Premier Bowlers.

No Shaheen for Pakistan & No Bumrah for India.#shaheenafridi pic.twitter.com/2TsPqEELom — JasimIqbal (@JasimIqbal15) August 20, 2022

If we don't have Shaheen then India don't have Bumrah either. Equation is balanced out#AsiaCup2022 — Alam (@Alam_Strikes) August 20, 2022

The PCB said that Afridi’s replacement for the Asia Cup would be announced in due course. The Pakistan side is due to arrive in Dubai on Monday after playing the last match of its ODI series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Sunday.

