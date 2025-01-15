'No tattoos, doesn't wear fancy clothes...': Harbhajan Singh launches unfiltered rant over BCCI 'ignoring' Karun Nair

Karun Nair, the Vidarbha batter, has been in sensational form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, accumulating 664 runs in just six innings. His remarkable tally includes five centuries and an impressive strike rate of 120.07, with Nair only being dismissed once. This incredible performance has made him the top run-scorer in the tournament so far. Karun Nair during the Vijay Hazare Trophy; Harbhajan Singh(X/Files)

Following his brilliant outings, Nair's name is consistently being discussed in cricketing circles once again, with many on social media advocating for his return to international cricket. Former India spinner, Harbhajan Singh, also spoke in detail about the batter; Nair became a household name after he smashed a triple century during a home Test against England in December 2016; however, he only played three more Tests before being dropped.

“I'm looking at his stats. In 2024/25, he played six innings, remained not out in 5, scoring 664 and that was his average. And he's played at a strike rate of 120. And they don't pick him. It's unfair,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

The former spinner also questioned the criteria for selection, pointing out that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are being pushed to play in the Ranji Trophy owing to bad form, but those performing in the domestic tournaments are not being rewarded.

In 2024, Nair also enjoyed success in first-class cricket, finishing with 1,466 runs at an average of 44.42. His season included four centuries and seven fifties, with a highest score of 202*. Additionally, Nair impressed in England's county cricket with Northamptonshire, amassing 487 runs in seven matches at an average of 48.70, including one century and three fifties.

"Many are selected on the basis of just two games, some are just selected basis the IPL. So, why are rules different for him? People say Rohit and Virat are out of form, and you're sending them to Ranji. But those who are playing Ranji and scoring runs… why are you ignoring them? When will these guys play? They are scoring runs here.

“I never understood how he was dropped after a triple century. It pains me that no one talks about players like him.”

Harbhajan unfiltered

Harbhajan didn't mince his words as he stated there are “different rules for different players.”

"He went to England with the team but didn't get a game. For the fifth Test, they actually flew a player from India, I think it was Hanuma Vihari, and he played the Test instead of Nair. Give me the reason for this. Does it make sense?

“Different rules for different people… that shouldn't be the way. When they are scoring runs, you need to play him, right? He doesn't have tattoos, doesn't wear fancy clothes, is that the reason you're not picking him? Does he not work hard?” asked Harbhajan.

Nair will take the field for Vidarbha on Thursday when his side takes on Maharashtra in the second semi-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.