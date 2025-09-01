No Virat Kohli to the rescue: India's top five T20I triumphs in Asia Cup history show over-reliance on one individual

India will arrive at the Asia Cup as defending champions, but unlike last year’s ODI success, this edition will be played in the T20 format — an arena where their fortunes have fluctuated. The Men in Blue lifted the 2016 title under MS Dhoni’s captaincy, showcasing dominance throughout the tournament. However, the 2022 campaign told a different story, as India fell short in the Super Four stage and failed to make the final. This time, India will be without Virat Kohli, who has rescued them on countless occasions, while the absence of Rohit Sharma will also be significant. The onus will now be on the young guns to carry forward the legacy of the legends in the multi-nation tournament, where they enter as favourites once again. With Virat Kohli absent, India’s emerging stars must shoulder the responsibility.(AFP and ANI)

India’s Top 5 T20I Performances in the Asia Cup

1. India vs. Pakistan, Mirpur—Asia Cup 2016 Group Stage: It was one of the most thrilling low-scoring contests between the two arch-rivals. The bowlers ruled the roost, but one man stood tall amongst all—Virat Kohli, who powered India to a nervy 5-wicket win. A clinical bowling from India, with Hardik Pandya standing out with a three-fer for just 8, bundled out Pakistan for just 83. While many predicted it to turn into a one-sided contest in the second innings, Mohammad Amir ran riot and claimed three wickets to make things difficult for India. Mohammad Sami also picked a couple of scalps. However, it was Kohli who held one end and scored a fighting 49 runs off 51 balls to help India chase down the target in testing conditions.

2. India vs. Sri Lanka, Mirpur—Asia Cup 2016 Group Stage: Kohli was on a mission during the tournament and played another crucial knock in the group stage to help India outclass Sri Lanka. He scored an unbeaten 56 runs off 47 balls to help India chase down the 143-run target. Earlier with the ball, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin shared two wickets each to break Sri Lanka back. It highlighted India’s balance in both departments.

3. India vs Bangladesh, Mirpur—Asia Cup 2016 Final: Rain affected the big finale, reducing the match to 15 overs per side. MS Dhoni asked the hosts to bat first. Jasprit Bumrah (1/13) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/14) bowled tight spells to restrict Bangladesh to 120/5. In reply, Shikhar Dhawan’s stylish 60 laid the foundation, while Virat Kohli and Dhoni finished the job with ease, underlining India’s composure in high-pressure matches.

4. India vs Pakistan, Dubai – Asia Cup 2022 Group Stage: In a tense Dubai showdown, Pakistan managed 147 before being bowled out in the last over. India’s attack was spearheaded by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), with Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Arshdeep Singh (2/33) striking at key moments. In the chase, Virat Kohli (35) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) steadied the innings, before Pandya sealed the contest in style with a fiery 33* off 17 balls, guiding India home in the closing moments.

5. India vs Afghanistan, Dubai – Asia Cup 2022 Super Four: It may not was a high-stakes contest for India, but it turned memorable as Virat Kohli ended his century drought with a scintillating 122* off 61 balls — his maiden T20I ton and first international hundred since 2019. KL Rahul chipped in with a solid 62, helping India pile up 212/2. The bowlers then did the rest, bowling Afghanistan out to secure a commanding 101-run win — a performance that ticked every box.