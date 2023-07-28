'Normal for me to not get picked…': Kuldeep Yadav's candid Team India confession despite picking 4/6 vs West Indies

Once a feature in India’s white-ball squads, Kuldeep Yadav has seen himself in and out of the setup over the last few years. A dependable and penetrating wicket-taker in the middle overs in the ODI format, Kuldeep’s tendency to be ineffective and expensive on his bad days forced him to be overlooked in favour of more economical options. However, he has bounced back strongly from the setback, finding a new lease over the last year or so. Having developed into a better defensive bowler, Kuldeep retains his threat, and returned figures of 4-6 as India thrashed West Indies in the first ODI in Bridgetown. Kuldeep Yadav rocked West Indies in the 1st ODI.(Getty)

A unique left-armed wrist-spinner, Kuldeep is India's wildcard, capable of game-changing spells against the best opposition. Speaking in the press conference after his performance against the Windies, Kuldeep reflected on how he has been in and out of the Indian squad, and about how he views it from a very pragmatic stance.

"Most of the times, when I don't get to play it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now, I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal. I don't think much about taking wickets now. My focus is more on the process that what length I should be bowling," said the leg-spinner.

Kuldeep has been part of the Delhi Capitals for the last two seasons, and has formed a strong partnership alongside Axar Patel, with his development coming through particularly in a terrific 2022 season where he picked 21 wickets. He wasn't as effective in 2023, but his economy was the best it has ever been in the IPL, at 7.37 across 14 matches. He has been praised for adapting to the game, especially in the shorter formats, becoming more difficult for batters to score off him. This new-look Kuldeep can be threatening and economical all at once.

'Somedays you will get wickets, other days…': Kuldeep

Part of the fearsome 'KulCha' duo alongside Yuzvendra Chahal at a time, the pair may now compete for one spot heading into the ODI World Cup, with the all-round talents of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel keeping one out of the team, even in subcontinental conditions. Kuldeep spoke about how that has become his focus, rather than looking for variations to try and trick batters. In his eyes, his consistency and stock ball would serve him better than potentially losing control with constant variation.

"Since the past one and half years, when I have returned from the injury, I have tried to bowl on those good lengths. I want to be more consistent with the length, and as far are wickets are concerned some days you will get the wicket, while on other's you won't. Situation is also very important, I try my variations only when the oppositions have lost four or five wickets quickly,” concluded the wristspinner.

Kuldeep played in the first Test in Bangladesh in December 2022, and might be looking for a recall to the team as a spin option during important WTC assignments over the next couple of years. However, before that, he will want to deliver more impressive performances in these ODIs and the Asia Cup, nailing down a spot as India’s strike bowler as they look to lift the World Cup trophy at home.

