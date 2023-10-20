'Normally, he's effective when there's help from pitch. But today...': Zaheer's key remark on India star after BAN clash

Ravindra Jadeja proved to be key for India, as they defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets, in ODI 17 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Chennai on Thursday. The all-rounder proved to be the game-changer in the first innings, when Bangladesh's batting looked set on a path to a strong total. Bangladesh ended up posting 256/8 in 50 overs, which proved to be a weak total considering their start. Zaheer Khan had special praise for a Team India star.(Getty)

Openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das got Bangladesh off to a strong start, overcoming pressure from the Indian bowling department with ease. Kuldeep Yadav finally struck to get the home side's first breakthrough in the 15th over, removing Tanzid for 51 off 43 balls. Then, Jadeja removed opposition captain Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 20th over. Sending a delivery at 93.2 kph, Jadeja bowled it on a back of a length, and on off. It beat Shanto on the inside edge, to hit him on the left leg. Jadeja went on a celebratory run, after the umpire raised his finger and Shanto decided to not waste a review, leaving for eight off 17 balls.

With Shanto also departing, Litton needed a batter to build a stable partnership with. But Mehidy Hasan Miraj failed to don that role, getting dismissed by Mohammed Siraj for three off 13 balls in the 25th over. Then, Jadeja proved to be the game-changer in the 28th over. In the fourth delivery of theover, Litton decided to attack Jadeja, and danced down the pitch for a huge shot. But he miscued it for a lofted shot, which was easily caught at long-off by Shubman Gill. Jadeja followed the quicker ball tactic in this over too, firing it at 98 kph as Litton departed for 66 off 82 deliveries and Bangladesh were reeling at 137/4.

Litton's wicket was the turning point in the first innings as Bangladesh failed to have an impact after that, except for knocks from Mushfiqur Rahim (38) and Mahmudullah (46). Jadeja also showcased his fielding abilities in the 43rd over, assisting Jasprit Bumrah. Mushfiqur went hard on the cut, and it was flying to the right of backward point, where the veteran dived with both hands and completed a spectacular catch and Mushfiqur lost his wicket for 38 off 46 balls.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, 2011 World Cup winner Zaheer Khan hailed Jadeja's impact in the match. "He is one bowler, if you give him a wicket early in his spell, he is going to make sure that it is a good day. We have seen that with him and that brilliant catch today as well," he said.

"He is just a great individual to have in your playing XI. He can be in the game anytime. That is something which goes in his favour. Today the performance goes a long way because there was not any help from the pitch. We have seen with Jaddu normally that if there is help from the pitch, he is very effective. But today, there was not a lot of help and on top there was a good partnership at the top. So when he came in to bowl, it was not a very easy run for him, but he created those situations for the team, where he got the left-handed out. Where he got the in-form Litton out in that spell. He built pressure nicely. I think today when he was bowling, he used his quicker delivery to good effect. You could sense that the moment he felt that the batter is going to look to put him under pressure, there were deliveries which he bowled only 100 kms/per hour, which is a decent one. Normally spinners bowl around 90-95 with quicker ones, but today Ravindra Jadeja was maybe fresh to shoulder that extra zip in the ball," he further added.

Chasing a target of 257 runs, India reached 261/3 in 41.3 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten century from Kohli, who clobbered 103* runs off 97 balls. Meanwhile, opener Shubman Gill also got a half-century, clattering 53 off 55 deliveries.

