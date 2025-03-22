Nostalgic Zaheer Abbas for reviving India-Pakistan cricket

Mumbai: The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry these days is restricted to ICC events, but in the 1970s and 1980s the neighbours played a lot of matches against each other. Whenever a great player of that era discusses the game, it evokes nostalgia. Pakistan cricket legend Zaheer Abbas (centre) in Mumbai. (HT)

For those who followed cricket in the 1970s, Zaheer Abbas is revered name. The stylish Pakistan batter who was dubbed Asia’s Bradman for his prolific scoring – he has 108 first-class centuries – regaled a select gathering at the Cricket Club of India talking cricket and going down memory lane.

As a batting artist, he was an entertainer par excellence. Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri, who has played against Zed (his nickname) recalled his batting class. “Even in T20s we see batters play three-four dot balls, but there was no dot ball when Zed was at the crease, he would be looking for a run every ball, manoeuvring the field,” said Ghavri, gesturing to indicate the renowned wristwork of Zaheer. For the Indian bowlers, he was the toughest batter to dislodge, averaging 87 in 19 Tests with six hundreds – his first three innings against India were 176, 96 and 235, in 1978.

The former Pakistan captain has a strong connection with India as his wife hails from Kanpur. He is used to frequently visiting the country, but this time he had come after 7-8 years. “I have come here with great difficulty, (but) having reached here, I am enjoying a lot. The development which I am seeing is something more than I expected, which is a very good thing for India, which you will keep seeing and keep doing,” Zaheer told the audience.

One reason why his Mumbai trips have reduced is because Raj Singh Dungarpur is no more. He recalled the generosity of the former BCCI (and CCI) president. “When Dungarpur sahab was alive at that time, I used to come a lot here. After he passed away it’s become difficult. He has done me a lot of favours. It’s a special place for me, I am glad to be here. I haven’t scored a hundred here but played a lot of practice matches,” he said.

Memory does play tricks at 77, but old stories were relived in an evening filled with nostalgia. Zaheer had already met close friend Sunil Gavaskar earlier during the visit, and on seeing Ghavri, a debonair cricketer of his time, Zaheer addressed him as “hero” as he did during their playing days. Urging for resuming India-Pakistan bilateral cricket, he pointed to Ghavi, saying: “Hero has played there (in Pakistan), you can ask him if he had any problem.”

Zaheer said: “It was great fun; after the game we used to dine together, chit chat. I don’t understand what happened that there is a break in bilateral matches, it shouldn’t have happened. We are neighbours and both love cricket. Teams should come to each other’s countries and relations will improve.”

He was reminded about playing alongside Gavaskar in the Rest of the World XI against Australia Down Under in 1971 when West Indies batting great Rohan Kanhai said: “The Karachi Bradman (Zaheer), Bombay Bradman (Gavaskar) and the Real Bradman (Don) are here.”

Zaheer recalled: “We had a great association with Indian players because colour is the same, language is the same. Before that series (in Australia), the Indian team had come to England (1971), and because I knew Gavaskar quite well – he had also scored a double hundred (against West Indies) and I also got a double hundred (against England, both at the start of their careers). So, I went into the Indian dressing room (during the famous Oval Test) though it was not allowed; but the love was so much for the Indian players that I went inside. Gavaskar introduced me to the team and I said, “I am here to wish the Indian team to win”, and they won.” Former India batter Kenia Jayantilal (he played one Test on the 1971 Windies tour) recalled Zaheer’s interaction.

Zaheer, who watched the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai was impressed by India’s performance.

“I am very happy when Asian countries do well and progress. The amount of talent there is in India and Pakistan, I don’t think it will be anywhere else. India have won the Champions Trophy because of their spinners… Overall, India is doing well,” he said, reiterating the need for the teams to play each other to progress.

Pakistan are going through a tough phase, eliminated in the Champions Trophy group stage as hosts. Zaheer said the win over New Zealand in the third T20, chasing down 204 in 16 overs losing just one wicket, gave him hope.

With the IPL kicking off, he said: “When I am home, I do follow; the international players I don’t follow that much, but Indian players I follow.”