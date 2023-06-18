'Not 100% certain Rohit Sharma will remain Test captain': Chopra's telling Ashwin mention in 'WTC final' warning to BCCI

The third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) has already kicked off with the riveting Ashes series in England. For India, who ended up as the runners-up in the last two cycles losing to New Zealand and Australia in the finals respectively, will begin their campaign next month in a two-Test series in West Indies. However, the key question ahead of the start of India's 2023/25 WTC cycle remains of the future of Rohit Sharma's Test captaincy. And former India opener Aakash Chopra has issued a warning to BCCI selectors as he remains sure that Rohit is unlikely to remain the skipper beyond 2023. Aakash Chopra has his say on the future of Rohit Sharma Test captaincy

Rohit was made the all-format India skipper last year when Virat Kohli had relinquished his role in January. And although he missed two crucial overseas contests - a one-off against England and the Bangladesh - he remained successful as a captain in all the home games which helped the team qualify for the 2023 WTC final. However, the results in what was his maiden overseas assignment as captain, did not go well with India losing by 209 runs to Australia.

Speaking on his YouTube video, Chopra admitted Rohit to be a decent captain, yet predictable before making a staggering mention on that Ashwin snub in the WTC final. He however, felt that Rohit was targetted for the loss and his captaincy calls as he stands as the face of the Indian team management which also includes senior players like Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“Rohit Sharma is a good captain. That is out of the question, understands the pulse of the game, doesn’t make common mistakes. He’s very decent. The question is not about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. It’s about playing XI (for the WTC final). The next question is on the type of pitches they play at home. See, all these decisions are taken by the team management. I am sure Rohit Sharma would’ve been part of the think-tank when Virat Kohli was the captain. Now Kohli will also be part of that group too. However, the responsibility lies with the one who goes for the toss. The focus now is on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid like it was before on Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. This is the sad reality," Chopra said.

However, the veteran India batter remains certain that Rohit will be replaced as a Test skipper in the 2023/25 WTC cycle but left the decision on his Test future as batter in the hands of the India star.

"Rohit is a good captain, there is no doubt about that. Rohit is a good Test batter, there is no doubt about that as well, but will the future remain like this only - I am not 100% certain because you have reached the final in the last two cycles but haven't won even once, and age is not on his side, this is the reality. When you see the next two years, and another WTC cycle - 2025, Rohit Sharma could still be playing Test cricket if he really wants to play Test cricket. Six series is a lot of time," he said.

Chopra hence made the BCCI selectors wary of India's WTC schedule in the new cycle and the need to look for an option beyond Rohit to lead the side.

"Can the selectors, by the end of 2023, when you come back from South Africa, start thinking about the next WTC final? One year will remain. There will be five Test matches against England. Then you have to go to Australia, so should they look for a change? This is going to be an interesting one," he said.

