Home / Cricket / ‘Not a surprise at all,’ Discarded Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal drops sitter in PSL 5 to leave fans in disarray

'Not a surprise at all,' Discarded Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal drops sitter in PSL 5 to leave fans in disarray

Kamran plays for Peshawar Zalmi and in their match against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night, Kamran dropped a sitter sending social media in a tizzy with fans questioning his acumen.

cricket Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Rawalpindi
Kamran Akmal drops a sitter in PSL 5.
Kamran Akmal drops a sitter in PSL 5.(Twitter)
         

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal is drawing a lot of flak on social media after he dropped a simple catch during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Kamran plays for Peshawar Zalmi and in their match against Quetta Gladiators on Thursday night, Kamran dropped a sitter sending social media in a tizzy with fans questioning his acumen.

During the penultimate over of Quetta’s chase, tailender Sohail Khan skied one off Hasan Ali. Kamran ran to his right settling nicely under the ball only to see it graze his gloves and hit the ground. The team needed an improbable 50 runs from 10 balls.

READ | 6, 6, 6, 6, 6: Returning CSK captain MS Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

His effort even left the commentators flabbergasted and Twitter users accused him of “deliberately” dropping the catch, with some even calling him the “worst wicketkeeper” in the history of the game. Here are some of the reactions:-

 

 

 

 

 

READ | ‘Wonder if big bad Mitch...’: Ben Stokes fuels war of words with Mitchell Johnson after ‘handshake’ jibe

The 38-year-old has been trying to get back into the national team for years, but has not played international cricket since April 2017.

In last year’s PSL, he had finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46. The wicketkeeper-batsman had recently said that he will call it a day from international cricket when he feels the time is right.

In total, Kamran has so far represented Pakistan in 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20Is.

