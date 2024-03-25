 Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat

PTI |
Mar 25, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat

Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians' new skipper Hardik Pandya Sunday took the six-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in their IPL opener on the chin, saying it was "not an issue" as there are 13 matches to go.

HT Image
HT Image

Pandya was not harsh on his batter Tilak Varma who refused to run a single at a crucial juncture when batting alongside Tim David.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Set a target of 169, MI ended at 162/9 in 20 overs after they looked on course for victory.

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well."

When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, 13 games to go."

Gujarat Titans' new captain Shubman Gill was full of praise for his bowlers, especially spinners R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan, who performed exceedingly well despite the dew setting in at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"I think the way the boys held their nerves, and the way we bowled in the death overs, especially with the dew coming in, I thought it was special.

"With the dew, how the spinners bowled, they made sure we stayed in the game. It was all about putting on the pressure," said Gill.

MI skipper Pandya won the toss and invited GT to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind.

Gill added, "We just wanted them to feel under pressure. The plan was to keep building the pressure and wait for them to make a mistake."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Not an issue, 13 games to go: Hardik after defeat
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On