 Not Dube or Pathirana, Harbhajan names this star as IPL 'El Clasico' game changer | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Not Dube or Pathirana, Harbhajan names this star as IPL 'El Clasico' game changer

ANI |
Apr 15, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh named MS Dhoni's four-ball cameo as the game-changing moment of the latest edition of the IPL's 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium.

New Delhi [India], : Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh named MS Dhoni's four-ball cameo as the game-changing moment of the latest edition of the IPL's 'El Clasico' at the Wankhede Stadium.

HT Image
HT Image

Dhoni stepped into the same stadium that saw him write history 13 years ago when he struck a maximum, which saw India lift the ODI World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

This time that he spent on the crease was just for four deliveries. But it was enough for him to make the entire crowd dance to his tune.

He struck a hat-trick of sixes off Hardik Pandya, which took CSK to a total of 206/4.

Harbhajan showered praise on Dhoni for his short yet effective cameo.

"Dhoni played just four balls and struck three sixes. He scored 20 runs and that was the difference. If you remove those four balls, then MI has already put that many runs on the board. MS Dhoni has such a personality that when he stepped on the crease, people were cheering for him and it was so loud," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan also said that Dhoni should come out to bat higher in the order.

"The way he performed didn't feel like he was away from the game. The confidence in him is clearly visible. He bats so well that everyone is wondering why he is not batting up in the order. When Dhoni came out to bat, it felt like the whole stadium came to see him. It brought back old memories," he added.

Coming to the match, MI put CSK to bat after winning the toss. CSK soared high with valiant knocks from Shivam Dube and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad . MS Dhoni added the finishing touches with his short cameo, powering CSK to 206/4.

In reply, Rohit Sharma stuck a rollicking 105* but failed to get MI across the finishing line.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Not Dube or Pathirana, Harbhajan names this star as IPL 'El Clasico' game changer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On