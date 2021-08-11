‘Not often cricketers get to play in stadium named after them’: Jaffer responds as Shardul ruled out of Lord'd Test

Team India received a major blow on Wednesday as medium-pacer Shardul Thakur was ruled out of the 2nd Test against England due to a hamstring injury. India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed the development on the eve of the Lord’s Test, while addressing a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment over Shardul’s injury. The former India opener is known for making witty posts on social media and even this time, he didn’t disappoint his followers.

Jaffer said it’s ‘sad’ that the Mumbai bowler won’t feature in the second India vs England Test match at Lord’s, quipping that Thakur won't be able to play in a stadium ‘named after him’. Jaffer’s remark came after the right-arm medium was given a nick-name by the Twitterati – ‘Lord Shardul Thakur’ for his ability to scalp wickets at crucial moments.

“It's sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord's Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them,” Jaffer tweeted.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday indicated that the team management won’t look at batting qualities while deciding the injured Shardul’s replacement, instead the focus would be on someone who can help them pick 20 wickets.

Kohli's open-ended statement could be interpreted as favourable as well as not so favourable for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was benched for the first Test.

“Good thing is that Jadeja has got runs in the first Test already and he is going into the second game confident that already makes our batting deeper, the lower order contributed with bat a well,” Kohli said during the pre-match media interaction.

“Yes, Shardul brings in more batting ability but having said that from the batsmen's point of view, we are well placed because Pujara, Jinx (Rahane) and myself we didn't score too many,” he added.